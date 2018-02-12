The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham now have a fully fit squad as they enter a crucial part of their campaign with all of the promotion contenders facing the Cottagers in the next six games.

Tom Cairney made his return to the squad after getting back into first team training on Thursday which means Slavisa Jokanovic has a full team to pick from for the Aston Villa game on Saturday.

At GetWestLondon, we're asking fans what they think Jokanovic's strongest team is, from the goalkeeper situation, to the midfielders right through to the amount of talent Fulham have up top.

Use our team selector below to pick what you think the strongest XI is - we'll be releasing an article later in the week on what everyone has picked, including resident Fulham experts.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .