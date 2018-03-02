Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon responded humbly to picking up two London Football Awards last night, saying the team always comes first.

The 17-year-old picked up the Young Player of the Year award and the EFL Player of the Year award at last night's ceremony in Battersea, and said that credit has to go to everyone at Fulham.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

After winning his first award, Sessegnon said: "This season we've been playing some good football and that's credit to the manager, the management staff and everyone connected with Fulham Football Club.

"I think that this season we just want to keep pushing and keep playing and hopefully we'll end up where we belong in the Premier League."

After picking up his award for EFL Player of the Year, he added: "Again, I'd just like to say thankyou to everyone that voted for me.

"Credit goes to the team of course; I always try and put the team ahead but it's always good to get individual accolades and hopefully we can keep pushing."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .