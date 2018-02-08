The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham could pick up both the Player and Manager of the Month awards with Ryan Sessegnon and Slavisa Jokanovic nominated for the January gongs.

A faultless January saw Fulham break into the Play-off places, with victories against Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Burton Albion and Barnsley making it four from four for the Craven Cottage outfit.

And Sessegnon has been nominated for the Player of the Month award after he bagged himself six goals in those four games, including three braces.

He'll go up against Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough, Scott Hogan of Aston Villa and James Maddison of Norwich.

Meanwhile, Jokanovic has also been nominated for the Manager of the Month award after overseeing those four wins in January, which included a thumping 6-0 victory over Burton at the Cottage.

That form has seen Fulham rise into the play-off places with a 14-2 goal differential for the month of January.

He faces competition from Steve Bruce of Villa, Steve Cotterill of Birmingham and Daniel Farke of Norwich, with the winners for both award being announced on Friday morning.

