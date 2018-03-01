The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has taken yet more plaudits after scooping a London Football Award double.

The 17-year-old won theYoung Player Of the Year award, which saw him beat the likes of Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham) and Harry Winks (Tottenham).

Just as he thought his night couldn't get any better, Sessegnon was also awarded the prize for EFL Player of the Year; beating QPR's Alex Smithies and Brentford duo Romaine Sawyers and Josh Clarke to the prize.

It's been quite a year for the Fulham wonderkid after bursting onto the scene at Craven Cottage and starring in the Cottagers' push for promotion.

