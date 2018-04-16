Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon has hailed the ''incredible feeling' after scooping three EFL awards, but insists his campaign won't be complete unless he can lead Fulham to the Premier League.

The 17-year-old has been a revelation for the Cottagers this term, leading to numerous accolades over the course of the season including a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Season; the first for a player outside of the top flight.

Speaking to the official Fulham website about his awards, he said: “It was such an incredible feeling for me to be picking up these awards.

“It was such a special moment for me and it really shows how well we have been playing this season. Hopefully we can continue in the same way until the end.

“As a young player you want to experience these things. You want to always continue to learn and improve and for me to go there yesterday and witness what I had achieved was truly amazing.”

Sessegnon beat Fulham team-mate Tom Cairney and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to win the Championship Player of the Season as well as being named Young Player of the Season, but the youngster says he's keen to focus his efforts on Fulham's promotion push.

“I am so proud to receive all these awards but especially the Championship Player of the Season,” Sessegnon stated. “I never would have imagined I would win (Championship) Player of the Season.

“Both Tom Cairney and Ruben Neves are superb players so it just shows how well we have been playing this Season.

“I just want to carry on the way I have been going. Whenever success does come I just enjoy it for a moment but then put it to the side and focus on the main objective. The main objective for me now is to get us to the Premier League.”

