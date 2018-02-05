The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has been nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors EFL Championship Player of the Month award for January.

The 17-year-old has been in fantastic form, scoring six goals for the Whites.

His contribution has been a massive part of Fulham's push towards the play-offs, and justifies the interest being shown in him by some of football's big guns.

Sessegnon has been linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham in recent times, but will now be hoping to achieve his Premier League ambitions with the west London side.

He does, however, face tough competition for the gong, going up alongside James Maddison (Norwich), Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa), Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough), Steve Morison (Millwall) and former Brentford man Scott Hogan.

