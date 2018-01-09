Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rui Fonte is determined to prove his worth at Fulham - stating he won't give up despite a difficult start to life at Craven Cottage.

The 27-year-old made the move from Braga, where he was captain, to Fulham in August, signing a three-year deal having been there since 2016.

He scored 12 goals for the club and so far has only hit the back of the net once for his new side, with that goal coming against Ipswich back in August.

That's a run of 18 games without a goal, but the Portuguese striker insists he won't give up and will continue working as he aims to start getting more goals to his name.

He said: "I need to do my part as well, I know that, but the most important thing is that I won't give it up, that's the main thing.

"I won't think about anything else, I want to help the team, I am happy, the team is winning in the league too so I will just need to do my part and try to find a way to fit into the team.

"Abou (Kamara) is doing really well lately and it's good for him, it's good for me too because it is competition and we just need to find the fit.

"As a striker, you need that, I'm trying to find it but I'll keep on working and I am focused and I trust myself and I'm sure I will get it.

(Image: John Walton/PA Wire)

"You watch the game and us players, we felt that but after that they won 1-0 and they go through to the next round, at the end that's it.

"I think the second half I felt better, but I'm trying - first half could've been better but I just need to get the chances, I think more than that I need to get them and overall I can't be happy."

Fulham went out of the FA Cup to Southampton in a 1-0 defeat, and despite now being the club can concentrate on the main target of getting promoted, Fonte says he's disappointed because he wants to play as often as possible.

Her added: "We want to make the most of every competition we go into but the main one is the league and we want to be in the top so we'll be focused on it like we are every week.

"We like to play, it doesn't matter if it's a Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Wednesday, especially the FA cup which is a big competition for every club so if we were playing that would be good but we'll focus on the league. "

