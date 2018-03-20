Fulham will discover whether or not their plans to rebuild the Riverside Stand will get the green light this evening.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's Planning and Development Control Committee are sitting and will decide whether to grant the project planning permission.

The planning officer has recommended that the plans be granted planning permission, but that doesn't mean the green light will be given, with councillors set to debate the plans this evening.

Fulham wish to demolish the existing Riverside Stand and rebuild a new two tier stand, increasing the capacity of Craven Cottage to 29,600 which will also see nine apartments and a new extended section of the riverside walkway from Bishop's Park.

The meeting gets underway at 7pm and we'll be on hand for live updates throughout the evening.

