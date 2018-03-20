Fulham will discover whether or not their plans to rebuild the Riverside Stand will get the green light this evening.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council's Planning and Development Control Committee are sitting and will decide whether to grant the project planning permission.
The planning officer has recommended that the plans be granted planning permission, but that doesn't mean the green light will be given, with councillors set to debate the plans this evening.
Fulham wish to demolish the existing Riverside Stand and rebuild a new two tier stand, increasing the capacity of Craven Cottage to 29,600 which will also see nine apartments and a new extended section of the riverside walkway from Bishop's Park.
The meeting gets underway at 7pm and we'll be on hand for live updates throughout the evening.
Finally!
There it is, the application has been approved!
APPLICATION PASSED!
Planning application has been approved for the new Riverside Stand!
Bit of a barmy going on
Bit of a barmy going on between two councillors here, finally some action
This poor man
Few amendments going through here
Cllr Karmel is putting through a few amendments to the plans here - I’m really surprised you’re all still with me if I’m honest
Lots of amendments
Sounds like there’s going to be a lot of amendments here...
BREAKING: Weddings have music
Weddings have music, we have just learnt - councillor wants to know if there’s any conditions on limiting noise
Limits to type of events
The councillor wants to know if there’s restrictions, ie no pop concerts to 5000 people.
Explaining how to get to the car park
The councillor is concerned about how those living in the apartments will get to their cars and parking
Discussion about nine apartments
One of the councillors is raising concerns about the nine apartments that have been proposed in the Riverside Stand
Impact of wind
One of the councillors wants to know more about the wind on this stretch of the River Thames
Discussion on wind
The councillors are now discussing the wind effect of the new stand... yep.
'Superior Proposal'
Design expert - It’s a superior proposal to previously consented scheme
Designer talking about plans
A design expert is now talking about the plans and structure of the new Riverside Stand
The design
While councillors are talking about the design, what do you make of it?
Now comparing the two designs
Councillors are now comparing the two different designs, one from 2013 and the current one
Impact of litter being discussed
The impact of litter on non and matchdays is now being discussed here
Still lots of debate
This one could roll - the councillors are currently debating the area of Bishops’ Park that will be used during construction
Expanding parking restrictions
Councillor currently speaking wants to expand parking restriction areas
More concerns on non matchdays
More concerns about use of non matchday events here
Confusion on Riverwalk
There’s currently some confusion on the Riverwalk and when it will be shut during non matchdays
Entrances and exits
“If Riverwalk is shut for 200 days, it isn’t a public walkway.” - observation from another councillor
Response - “not intended to be shut on non matchdays, only when the park is shut”
Second issue
Bishop’s Park and use of a construction site is a concern for Cllr Nsumbu
5000 worst case scenario
The 5000 are a worst case scenario - majority of uses maximum of 500
Comments from committee
Cllr Nsumbu: “Issue here is the social aspect of the development, my main issues are 200 events on non matchdays, the ten where over 5000 people attend.
“These won’t have same parking restrictions - what can be done?”
Two considerations put forward
Two considerations have been put out:
- Reducing size and amount of events
- Riverwalk should remain open on all other non-matchdays
Saudi Cup a concern for councillor
The Saudi Cup seems to be the biggest concern for the councillor and how the club dealt with that issue
Ward councillor speaking
A ward councillor is speaking now:
“No mention of 200 events, a concern and upsetting.
“No one denies club right to be a commercial success, but we do have a bit of experience here.
“Saudi super cub August 2016, appeared to be well planned, chaos that ensued evening and wake of that evening.
“Traffic congestion, volume of noise, litter - biggest complaints.”