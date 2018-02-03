Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's loan players must fight it out between themselves for a place in the squad, according to Slavisa Jokanovic.

The club currently have six loanees on their books after adding Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle on Deadline Day, but regulations will only allow for five of them to be in the matchday squad, meaning one will miss out.

It's a nice problem to have, but with Tomas Kalas, Oliver Norwood, Lucas Piazon, Matt Targett and Sheyi Ojo seemingly all important to the head coach's plans, it will be a difficult choice to decide who misses out each week.

And Jokanovic has said it's not in his hands, but the hands of the players to decide who makes it and who misses out.

He said: "I believe it is necessary to give some players that I don't use enough a chance to play football.

"We are organised enough for them, at the end this is not in my hands, it will be in the hands of my players who are fighting for a space in the different places and improve themselves and be ready in the future to help this team and to help Fulham."

