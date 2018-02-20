Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin McDonald believes his performances at Fulham over the past 18 months have given him the right of having a chance to make the next Scotland squad.

As the Scottish Football Association name Alex McLeish as their new boss - 11 years after he left the post for Birmingham City to help guide the future of Sottish football, Fulham's vice captain looks to steer his club to the Premier League with his consistent performances from the heart of the Craven Cottage midfield.

The fact he has never received a cap for his country at the age of 29 is somewhat of a mystery to Fulham fans, who watch him anchor the midfield and shield the back four week-in, week-out for his club.

He's been called up for previous squads but he's never made an appearance in the blue of Scotland, with the likes of Celtic's Scott Brown and Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan all being preferred to McDonald.

The new Scotland boss was at Craven Cottage last weekend to watch both McDonald and Tom Cairney, and will have been impressed with what he saw as the Cottagers flexed their muscles and ended a seven game winning run, beating Villa 2-0.

McDonald thinks he deserves a chance at a cap, but has insisted if that doesn't come he'll continue to give his all on his main focus, which is Fulham and getting them to the Premier League.

He said: "Everyone wants to play for their country but at the end of the day it’s one of those things, I can only do well for Fulham and if they don’t think I’m doing well enough or good enough to be in the squad then that’s their decision - I can’t influence it any more.

"I’ve been playing at Fulham for 18 months, done a good job here and I can’t do much else if you ask me.

"Maybe when the new manager comes in he might give me a chance and I’ll show what I can do, but until then it’s not up to me it’s up to them.

"I think I have a right to have a chance to be in the squad, I’ve been playing at a good level in the Championship for years and never been given the chance to play in the national team, I’ve been there training and stuff but it’s not the same, I’m not the best of trainers as it is, I’m more of a game player.

"I would say I deserve a chance, but again what I think and what they think is different, up until now I’ve not been given a cap and unless a new manager wants to give me a chance it’ll stay that way.

"If it stays that way I’ll be the same, it’s not going to change the way I play, I’ll continue to give 100% for Fulham and that’s my main focus."

