Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kevin McDonald has praised an 'unbelievable' Ryan Sessegnon after his two goals helped Fulham into the play-off places.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side beat Barnsley 3-1, with the 17-year-old grabbing another brace, to take sixth place off Sheffield United who were on FA Cup duty this weekend – the culmination of a seven match unbeaten run in the league.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

It was Sessegnon's tenth and eleventh goals of the season - five of which have come since Christmas - further extending his lead at the top of the goal scoring charts at the club and McDonald has pinpointed the youngster's timing as his leading attribute in a vast arsenal.

Speaking after the victory, the stand-in skipper for the day said: “He's done very well, the kid is unbelievable to be honest with you.

“The ball just seems to fall to him every time, the defender's made a mistake at the end and the ball has just fallen to him in the box.

“At the end of the day, when the ball falls to him he has to have that composure and he does, he has it in abundance and every time he goes into the box you think he'll have a good chance of scoring and fair play, each week he's going to another level.

“I've said it before and got asked what his best attribute is, and it's his timing, it's incredible, he knows where the ball is going to be before the ball even gets there.

“His timing of runs, timing of everything is really good and that obviously helps him a lot, plus he is physically in peak condition now for the season and he can just run for days.

“Fair play to the boy, he's kept himself grounded and he's not letting the transfer talk get to him and keeps on scoring goals, so hopefully he stays with us and keeps scoring them.”

And after breaking into the top six, McDonald has challenged himself and his team mates to continue the hard graft to stay in there, but feels his side deserve the credit they're getting after their run of form.

He added: “I think, first and foremost, we need to give ourselves credit for what we've done here today and over the last few weeks.

“I think we were 16 at one point and now we're sixth in the table, we have to give ourselves a real bit of credit for that and we've done incredibly, and now we're in there we have to be even more hard grafting to stay in there.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .