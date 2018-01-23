The video will start in 8 Cancel

Best passers of the ball in football - Andrea Pirlo, Steven Gerrard, Kevin McDonald?

Before you scoff, Fulham's vice captain was in wonderful form on Saturday as the side thrashed Burton 6-0, with all five of the Championship's top passers hailing from the Cottage this weekend.

But what makes that stat just a little bit sweeter, is that the Scottish Pirlo (we can call him that, right?) made more successful passes than ANYONE in La Liga (sorry Messi), Serie A (unlucky Jorginho) and Ligue 1 (sit down Angel Di Maria), courtesy of the guys at Sportdec .

McDonald was out in front with 98 successful passes, an 87.9% completion rate, with 31.8% being sprayed left, 38.8% going right, 13.3% going backwards and 16.3% heading forward.

Those are some serious stats - Denis Odoi, the second best pass completion man, came in with 10 less than the vice captain with 88 and a percentage rating of 93%.

Next up were Oliver Norwood (81), Tim Ream (80) and Tomas Kalas (76).

That's both Fulham centre backs there with the fourth and fifth highest pass completion rate in the Championship this weekend, showing not just how dominant the Cottagers were but the style of football that Slavisa Jokanovic wants them to play.

McDonald doesn't normally get the credit he deserves, but with stats like that it's hard to ignore the performances he's put in this season.

