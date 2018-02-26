The video will start in 8 Cancel

Floyd Ayite has revealed how he visited a specialist to realign an imbalance in his body after his recent injury woes.

The Forward has suffered problem after problem at Fulham, with hamstring and calf injuries meaning he's only appeared in 21 games for the side for this season, scoring just four goals.

He's now featured in the past three games, starting two in the space of the week as he looks to put those injuries behind him, and the Togo international revealed how he went to see a specialist to realign an imbalance in his body caused by a back problem.

He said: "I was frustrated, every time I came back, two or three games later I was getting injured again.

"I worked with the staff to try and resolve all these physical issues, including changing the way I eat.

"I even went to see a specialist. He explained to me that I had a back problem cause an imbalance in my body and I was putting too much stress on my left calf and thigh.

"We've worked to realign the balance and avoid repetition of the problem."

