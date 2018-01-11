The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's fixtures with Bristol City and Wolves in February have both been moved.

The Cottagers were due to travel to Ashton Gate on Tuesday February 20 but as a result of their opponent's game with Leeds being moved to the Sunday before, the team will now travel to Bristol on Wednesday, February 21 instead.

Furthermore, their home game with runaway leaders Wolves has been selected for live TV coverage with Sky and will now take place at the later kick off time of 5.30pm on Saturday, February 24 - the tie's original date.

This will be the second time the two teams have faced each other under the Sky cameras, with the game in November also being broadcast.

Fulham lost that game 2-0 thanks to goals from Romain Saiss and Leo Bonatini.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .