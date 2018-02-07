Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has said it many times - Fulham want to dominate teams, possession and the game in order to bring about victory - and that is key to their charge to the Premier League.

It's been a primary element of their recent run of form, which has seen them with five on the bounce, six wins in a row at home and only two losses in their last 13 games.

Possession football with a ruthless, cutting edge.

But through all the possession stats, the clean sheets and the sheer amount of goals scored by the side, the standout characteristic is the side's ability to grind down teams.

Fulham are relentless, it's a trait of Jokanovic's that we've seen since he came to the Cottage.

He likes his teams to dominate play, get on the ball and play football, and while that all looks pretty in the possession stats, it's what it physically does to the opposition that has been key to Fulham's rise from nothing to promotion candidates in the space of three months.

The Cottagers have scored a goal in 88th minute or later in their last FOUR games now - Oliver Norwood's last minute penalty against Middlesbrough, Aboubakar Kamara's 88th minute goal against Burton, Ryan Sessegnon and Kevin McDonald in the 90th plus minute against Barnsley and now Stefan Johansen in the 90th against Forest.

It's not luck, nor is it just an anomoly.

The way that Jokanovic has Fulham playing, added to their fitness levels, means that teams are completely worn down by the relentless dominance the side have during the game and just can't continue to match the side as the game wears on.

Forest on Saturday were well in the game for the first 70 minutes and were resolute and difficult to break down, but once the 70 were up the benefits of Fulham's style of play really showed through.

It's key to the way Jokanovic plays, and it's reaping rewards.

Teams that face Fulham know what kind of a game they're in for, and that immediately presents a psychological hurdle the opposing side need to overcome before they even step out onto the pitch.

Add to that the amount of running they'll have to do, and the fact they won't see much of the ball, and facing Fulham becomes just that little bit worse.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

(Image: Paul Burgman)

There's no doubting that this kind of style will continue as the season progresses, we saw it last season that Fulham took time to get to full fitness, but once they did, there was no stopping them when they were in the mood.

And that brings me to the poor start the side suffered and that horrid October month.

For whatever reason, it seems like the Cottagers are only able to get into their rhythm and full fitness midway through the season.

Whether that's because the style of play is so demanding it takes that long for the player's bodies to get up to speed, or because pre-season wasn't up to standards, is up for debate, but it's the second season in a row that this has played out.

If Fulham do get promoted to the Premier League this season, that can't happen in the next campaign, because the side will find themselves in the relegation zone and well adrift of safety by this point.

It's something to look at over the summer for sure, but when the side are clicking, fitness levels are high and they're playing like they are at the moment, watching Fulham is a sheer joy.

poll loading Will Fulham finish in the Play-off places? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .