The dilemma of having Denis Odoi playing well at centre back and Tomas Kalas returning from injury is a 'great problem' according to Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Chelsea loanee has missed out in recent weeks as a result of an injury and Odoi has stepped up to the plate, putting in some really decent performances at centre back, including a standout display against Preston North End.

Kalas and Tim Ream have been the regular pairing this season at Fulham, but the Czech Republic international could face a tough time trying to get his place but in the side with Odoi playing so well.

And while Jokanovic is going to make a decision on who plays today, he admits it's a good problem to have in the side.

He said: "It's good for us, Denis Odoi played very good in his few games.

"Tomas Kalas played a few games more than Denis played before and helped us alot.

"I prefer all the team is available, I prefer all the team is ready to compete between them and when we must play the game.

"It's great problem for myself and I will take decision tomorrow (Saturday)."

