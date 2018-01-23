Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's Academy Director Huw Jennings has compared the Sessegnon twins to Arsenal's Compton brothers, believing that the way the two have come through the ranks is a throwback to traditional English football.

Ryan and Steven Sessegnon have both been at the club since they were eight-years-old, growing up close to the training ground and stadium in Roehampton, with both coming through the age groups to make first team debuts for their boyhood club.

It's not something that regularly happens nowadays, but Jennings has compared the two to the Compton brothers, who played football for Arsenal and England and cricket for Middlesex and England during the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Whilst speculation has linked Ryan Sessegnon with moves to Tottenham and Manchester United, he's remained grounded, modest and humble and has continued to plug away for Fulham, while Steven is enjoying the season fresh off the back of his U17 World Cup win in the summer.

There's the hope around the club that we'll all see more of the two in the first team together, a view that Jennings shares, but at the same time he believes the different experiences the two have had have been fantastic for their careers.

He said: “They’ve played together, albeit briefly, Ryan came on in the League Cup while Steven was on the pitch in both games.

“I’m proud of the all the debutants we’ve had this year, Matt O’Riley, Marek Rodak as well making debuts as well as Steven.

“I think it’s a great feature for our club, the two being with us since eight years of age and growing up to play in the team together.

“If it happens more then fantastic, there’s a little bit of a throwback to a more traditional setting, I can just about remember the Compton brothers playing for Arsenal and cricket for England so that is a real throw back.

“Theres something that is really traditional about the way in which these two boys have grown up, born and bred of the Roehampton estate, very close to the training ground, close to the stadium, boys with great humility, the real embodiment of the academy.

“And it's great to see Steven, whose had his real challenges with injury, to feature for England in the U17 world cup final - a different path to Ryan who played for the U19s and had more club exposure to now, but Steven had added a slightly different string to his bow.

“I think the experiences the boys have had are fantastic.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .