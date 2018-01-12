The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aboubakar Kamara and Ryan Sessegnon have been one of the Championship’s top goal-scoring double acts this season.

Fulham's wonderkid Sessegnon has set up three of Kamara’s goals according to data from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Only one other scorer/provider combination has produced more league goals this season.

Leo Bonatini has provided four assists to Diogo Jota’s goals this season making that the top pairing.

In fact, Jota has also set up three goals for Bonatini making them the top linking pair in the division overall.

Another nine scorer/provider combinations have also resulted in three goals being scored.

They include Diogo Jota/Ivan Cavaleiro at Wolves and Albert Adomah/Robert Snodgrass at Aston Villa.

Scorer | Provider | Goals

Diogo Jota | Leo Bonatini | 4

Albert Adomah | Robert Snodgrass | 3

Famara Diedhiou | Jamie Paterson | 3

Sam Winnall | Tom Lawrence | 3

Leo Bonatini | Diogo Jota | 3

Diogo Jota | Ivan Cavaleiro | 3

Tom Bradshaw | Harvey Barnes | 3

Jarrod Bowen | Kamil Grosicki | 3

Sean Maguire | Tom Barkhuizen | 3

Lasse Vibe | Romaine Sawyers | 3

Callum Connolly | Martyn Waghorn | 3

Aboubakar Kamara | Ryan Sessegnon | 3

