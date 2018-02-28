Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 6-0 defeat never looks good.

No matter if it's first team, U23s or U18s, people will always look at the scoreline and think one team was completely outclassed by the other, and nine times out of ten they'd probably be right.

But that wouldn't tell the entire story of Fulham's FA Youth Cup exit to Chelsea on Tuesday night, where the Young Whites more than held their own against one of, if not the best youth set-up in the country.

And that quality was clear to see - the likes of Dujon Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi will certainly have a career in the Premier League, while you have to mention Ethan Ampadu, who despite not playing, is featuring for the first team at Stamford Bridge and is still eligible to play in this competiton.

Having won the cup four times on the trot, you'd expect that kind of quality from Chelsea.

That's not to say Fulham don't possess great talent in their U18 side - they currently sit in fifth place in the U18 Premier League table, above the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and West Ham, and have players like Tyrese Francois, Sonny Hilton and Timmy Abraham, to name just a few, in their squad.

Add to that the fact that Steven Sessegnon played last night, while Ryan is still eligible for this age group, as is Matt O'Riley, and you start to see how strong this age group is at Craven Cottage.

Often, results at this level of development aren't the most important thing - it would've been nice for all the youngsters involved to go on and win the FA Youth Cup, but at the end of the day it's all about development, and playing against a team like Chelsea last night will give them far more valuable lessons for the future than getting to the final beating smaller sides would.

The future is bright for Fulham.

S. Sessegnon showed last night why he's training with the first team and why he's on the brink of breaking into Slavisa Jokanovic's team, while there were eye-catching performances all round.

Luca Ashby-Hammond, despite conceding six goals, looked assured in goal, and with Julian Schwarzer, Mark's son, on the bench, Fulham's pedigree of producing strong keepers looks set to continue.

Meanwhile, Francois, like all of the U18s it has to be said, was comfortable on the ball and caused Chelsea more than a few problems, while subs Hilton and Timmy Abraham both look to possess quality that could see them one day grace the first team.

I spoke to Huw Jennings, Fulham's Academy Director a few months back, and he said he didn't want Fulham's season to be defined by their FA Youth Cup run.

He told me: “These days, I find the youth cup as one of those competitions that is great when you do well but you shouldn’t beat yourself up too much if you get eliminated.

“And yet it still does represent, often the key target for most youth players and youth coaches.

“A few years ago we got to the final against Chelsea and the journey was a fantastic experience for all those involved."

I think that's a key thing to take from last night's loss - the result doesn't matter too much, it's the experience that counts, and Fulham certainly got their money's worth there.

There are a lot of talented youngsters in Fulham's Academy - the future is certainly bright at SW6.

