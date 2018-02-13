Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham are well known for the young talent being produced at Motspur Park, with Ryan Sessegnon the latest academy product attracting big attention from the giants of English football.

With Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm, new blood have been given first team debuts over the past two years, with Jokanovic's thinking of "if they're good enough, they're old enough" seeing Ryan's twin, Steven, getting his first senior appearance in a Fulham shirt, as well as Matt O'Riley, Tayo Edun and Luca de la Torre.

The future is certainly bright for the Cottagers, and with the Academy being run so well by Academy Director Huw Jennings, the list of youngsters finding a pathway from the younger ages of Fulham all the way through to the first XI is only going to grow longer.

We've taken a look at some of the most promising youngsters at the club at the moment who have a chance of making the first team.

Matt O'Riley

The 17-year-old's name is starting to become a familiar one to Fulham fans after making his debut in the Carabao Cup against Wycombe in August, before signing his first professional deal that lasts until 2020.

A central midfielder with an eye for a killer pass, O'Riley may well be one of the most exciting youngsters in U23 set-up at the moment and already trains regularly with the first team while being part of the larger matchday squad.

Linked with moves to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal by the national press in the last year, O'Riley, who has been at the club since U9 level, Jokanovic himself has said that he is pushing for a first team place.

And when you have a manager backing your talents like that, who's to say we won't see him in first team action by the end of the season?

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Steven Sessegnon

Another name that will be familiar to Fulham fans, Steven made his debut in the 2-0 win over Wycombe too, following in his twin brother Ryan's footsteps.

He signed his first pro deal alongside Ryan in the summer, and although he hasn't made the impact his brother has on the first team just yet, he has featured on the bench in the league this season and is showing why the Academy team believe fans will see both Sessegnon's in a Fulham first team eventually.

A right back and an U17 World Cup winner, Sessegnon also trains regularly with the first team and will be looking to break through and join Ryan in the first team.

Tayo Edun

Edun travelled to Fulham's pre-season training camps in the summer and showed his promise with a strong performance against West Ham and got a first team start this season against Derby, coping well with the rigours of playing in central midfield.

The 19-year-old won the Euros with England over the summer and has gone from strength to strength since, even getting the chance to train with the England senior team in the last set of internationals whilst he was with the U20 squad at St George's Park.

He also signed a new three-year deal in July, with Fulham keen to tie down their young stars for as long as possible.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Luca de la Torre

The 19-year-old American has started to really break through at Fulham this season, with Jokanovic using him from the bench in three games so far, while regularly including him in the matchday 18.

De la Torre made his first team start last season in the 3-2 victory over Leyton Orient in the League Cup and suffered an injury in the early part of this season that kept him out of U23 action.

He looked very promising when coming on against Derby and looked like Fulham's biggest threat - he'll be looking to get more game time in the second half of the season.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

Mattias Kait

Another 19-year-old who, at the moment, is finding more senior game time with his national side, Estonia, than with the Fulham first team.

The creative midfielder recently won Estonia's Young Player of the Year award for his exploits with the senior side, having played four World Cup qualifiers this season, scoring two goals - one against Cyprus in the 1-0 win and another four days later in the 6-0 win over Gibraltar.

He was included in the 18 for the 1-1 draw with Derby during the first half of the season and is now on loan with Scottish Premier League side Ross County.

(Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson

Another 19-year-old, the Icelandic youngster is yet to make a first team appearance for Fulham yet but has been busy making a name for himself with Peter Grant's U23s this season.

He's been in fine form so far this season and was the best player on the park in the U21 Checkatrade Trophy tie against Charlton.

Thorsteinsson is comfortable on the ball, has a bagful of tricks and loves a long range goal, if he continues how he's progressing this season a first team debut may well be on the cards in 2018.

(Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Elijah Adebayo

Adebayo is grabbing the headlines in Fulham U23s' Premier League 2 campaign this season - scoring goal after goal as Grant's side look to go one step further than last season and get promoted to Division One.

The 19-year-old joined the club as an U9 and has played at both centre back and as a forward, although based on this season it looks like he'll be staying as a striker with his phenomenal goal rate.

A natural finisher, Adebayo has now joined Cheltenham Town on loan for the rest of the season.

(Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Timmy Abraham

The younger brother of Chelsea star Tammy, Timmy signed for the club in the summer of 2017 from Charlton and has scored four goals for the U18 side so far this season.

The 16-year-old can either play as the out and out forward, like his older brother, or as a wide player.

Abraham is still a long way off from a first team start just yet, but there's ability there as he continues to enjoy his first season at Motspur Park.

Fabio Carvalho

A 15-year-old attacking midfielder, Carvalho was the only Fulham player selected to represent England U16s in the Nike Tournament in the US earlier in 2017.

He played all three games for the Three Lions and scored against Brazil in their tie, while he also scored a hat-trick against Reading U18s on February 3, while he also hit the back of the net against Plymouth in the FA Youth Cup.

Carvalho is still very young, however, but the future is bright for the midfielder.

