Ryan Sessegnon has been named Championship Player of the Month for January, but Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has missed out on the Manager accolade.

Six goals in four games has seen the 17-year-old win the gong for his performances, but Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has pipped Jokanovic to the Manager of the Month award after both teams had 100% records in the month.

Sessegnon went up against Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough, Scott Hogan of Villa and James Maddison of Norwich, but the judges picked the Fulham man on the basis of his performances this month.

Meanwhile, Bruce's haul of 12 points with just one goal conceded was enough for him to pip Jokanovic to the award, who oversaw Fulham ending the month with a 14-2 goal difference.

Fulham manager Jokanovic said: “Ryan has shown his talent and desire and deserves the award for January.

“He is a young player with a very big future and is an important member of our team.

“Winning this award provides recognition for the good work he and the team have done so far and I expect he will continue to show his skill and qualities to help us for the rest of the season.”

Sessegnon said: “It’s a great feeling to be named the Championship Player of the Month but I think it’s credit to the team and the way we’ve all been playing in January, which has allowed me to get this award. It’s an amazing feeling.

“It’s been down to the gaffer playing me in a higher position allowing me to play further forward and scoring more and creating more goals. At this minute, I’m liking my role further up the pitch with the ability to contribute goals and assists.”

