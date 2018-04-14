The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon has made history by becoming the first player outside the top tier to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year award.

The 17-year-old Fulham man has been named alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Ederson. Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Sessegnon, who has scored 14 goals for the Whites, has already won a double gone at the London Football Awards and is up for a number more at the EFL Awards later this month.

It’s been a fantastic season for the wonderkid, who is Fulham’s top scorer this season and has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The awards take place at Grosvenor House on April 22.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Sane, David Silva, Kane and David De Gea are up for the PFA Player of the Year award.

