Former Fulham man Steve Sidwell believes the Whites made a "massive statement" in beating league leaders Wolves yesterday.

Goals from Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic secured all three points at Craven Cottage, to ensure they extended their unbeaten run to 12 games.

The match was live on Sky Sports and former Whites Sidwell was in the studio rounding up what happened on the pitch.

He said: "That's a massive statement, they've not only just beaten the top side in the division they've annihilated them really, from start to finish. They stifled them on their attacks and scored two decent goals against them.

"They're 12 unbeaten, the most in-form team in the division and every team they come up against now they'll be looking to win. Now they're going to be looking up, rather than behind them."

