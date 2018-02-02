The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will be without captain Tom Cairney and Sheyi Ojo as they take on Nottingham Forest at the Cottage.

Cairney missed the trip to Barnsley last week as he continued his rehabilitation from a knee injury and will miss out once again as the side head back to the Cottage.

Liverpool loanee Ojo will also miss the game as he steps up his recovery from injury, but Floyd Ayite will be available after returning to full fitness from a calf problem.

Otherwise, Slavisa Jokanovic has a fully fit squad as Aitor Karanka brings his team to west Lodon.

Jokanovic said: “Tom Cairney and Sheyi Ojo will not be available, Sheyi will be ready to start working next Tuesday.

“All other players are available for the game.”

