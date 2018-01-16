Welcome a transfer window special Fulham webchat as we enter the halfway mark of January.

There's been a lot of speculation about players leaving the Cottage, including Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and now Tom Cairney, with very little in terms of incomings.

It's been an interesting window that started with Slavisa Jokanovic issuing his 'back me or sack me' ultimatum, and it'll be interesting to see how the window pans out.

We're hosting our Tuesday lunchtime chat from 12pm, but you can get your questions in now using the form below and ask our Fulham reporter, Ryan O'Donovan, anything that is on your mind regarding the club.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .