Welcome a transfer window special Fulham webchat as we enter the halfway mark of January.
There's been a lot of speculation about players leaving the Cottage, including Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and now Tom Cairney, with very little in terms of incomings.
It's been an interesting window that started with Slavisa Jokanovic issuing his 'back me or sack me' ultimatum, and it'll be interesting to see how the window pans out.
We're hosting our Tuesday lunchtime chat from 12pm, but you can get your questions in now using the form below and ask our Fulham reporter, Ryan O'Donovan, anything that is on your mind regarding the club.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Thanks for joining us!
Thank you for joining me this lunch time for our webchat, I think we got a lot of stuff covered.
As ever, keep an eye on GWL for all your latest Fulham news.
Cheers!
Dwight Gayle latest?
Ben asks: Are the club still interested in Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle? Chief exec Alistair Macintosh said the club tried to sign him last summer.
The club did indeed try to sign him last summer and there was talk of a deal being agreed to bring him to the Cottage this winter.
The club will always be interested in a player of that quality, but the problem now is he’s been scoring in the PL, bumping up his worth, and Newcastle need a replacement still, something Mike Ashley won’t give Rafa Benitez the funds to do.
A move looks unlikely at this stage.
Deal with McDonald rumours?
Tom has asked: What was the deal with the K-Mac rumours? Remember there was a lot of talk of him leaving towards the end of the summer window to. Is this a case of an unsettled player? or more a reflection of his quality?
I think it’s more a reflection of his quality - with the rumours to Forest in the summer, Mark Warburton has always been an admirer of him, so that’s why he wanted to sign him.
With Rangers this year, I think that’s more speculation that anything.
McDonald has told me before that he’s happy at Fulham, and he’s worth a lot more than the £1.5m being reported.
I think he’ll still be a Fulham man come February 1.
Last call for questions
This is your last call for questions today!
Best signing of the window?
Finn has asked: Who do you think would be the best signing for Fulham this January Window?
I can’t speak of incomings, but I think keeping hold of Sessegnon, Fredericks and Cairney will trump any incoming signing
Who finishes in the Play-offs
Another Twitter question:
I’m sticking my neck out on the line now, but here goes:
Cardiff
Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
Fulham
Who is worth more, Sess or Ojo?
A Twitter question:
They’re both young talents who will go far in the game, but I think Sessegnon is worth more, not only for the potential he has but for the ability he has at just 17 too.
Any potential cheap signings?
Barry says: Story on Get West London yesterday showed all of the Premier League players out of contract this summer. Do you think there are any on that list that could make potential signings on the cheap this month?
Hello Barry, nice of you to join us.
I don’t think there will be any that Fulham will be looking towards on there, although it is a very substantial list and worth a look through.
You can read it here.
Any more questions out there?
We’ve gotten through a lot today, but are there any more questions out there for me?
Are the club concerned Jokanovic may leave?
Bert asks: Thanks for answering the previous question. Another one if you have the time: How happy is Jokanovic at the club? Was his ultimatum a case of things being lost in translation or is there a worry at the club he could be off if we don’t strengthen in Jan?
I think Jokanovic is fairly happy at the club and I don’t think there’s a worry he will leave.
Stoke City not getting the Espanyol manager, Quique Sanchez Flores, because they were very interested in Slav.
Jokanovic knows what he signed up for when he signed that new deal last year, so I think the ultimatum was just Jokanovic being annoyed at the time it’s taking for recruits to come in, more so than an actual ultimatum that he’s prepared to go through with.
Preference for front three?
A question from Twitter:
Good question... and a hard one to answer.
I think with everything being taken into account at the moment, I’d like to see a front three of Sessegnon - Fonte - Ojo, just because Sessegnon is an unreal talent, I like Ojo and I like Fonte.
Has the relationship between Tony and Slav improved?
Larry asked: How well does Joka and Khan get along at the moment? Joka was acting tough in the press conference when he basically asked the board to sack him or back him. So, has the relationship improved since then?
I don’t think the problem is between Jokanovic and Khan, it was more to do with Craig Kline and Jokanovic.
As far as I know, Jokanovic and Khan do get on reasonably well, the outburst in the press conference was more because Jokanovic was frustrated that things weren’t happening as quickly as he would’ve liked.
Do Fulham have a chance to go up without signing anyone?
Joel asks: Do you think we have the chance to go up without a signing this window?
You’ve got to look towards the stats, and at the moment they suggest they can.
Fulham have picked up 13 points from 15, and have only lost three of their last 11 league games - that’s title winning form.
Me personally, I think they need to sign a striker and a defender to really bolster their chances.
Thoughts on Rui Fonte
Joel has asked: Rui Fonte what you think about him?I think he is a good Person in the wrong league.
I really like Fonte and really want him to do well.
He makes fantastic runs for the side and he just hasn’t got the rewards of a goal yet - there was one run against Boro where he came deep towards Fredericks, dragging the defender with him and allow the full back to pierce the space.
It’s clever runs like that which makes Jokanovic like him too - I just hope he scores a goal soon.
How strict is the over-28 rule?
Bert: How strict are the parameters that the recruitment team work with? We’ve heard that the cut off age is 28 for example, but is there scope for permanent signings of older more experienced players if they are wanted by Joka?
Hello Bert.
They’re fairly strict but there is scope to sign players older than this , but only if the recruitment team feel they will add immediate value to the squad.
An example of why they’re reluctant to sign over 28s is the case of Ragnar Sigurdsson, he’s the only one that Tony Khan has signed that is over that age and he didn’t work out at all.
There’s certainly scope though.
Does Jokanovic have funds?
Another question from Twitter:
Yes, the funds are there - Fulham are comfortably within FFP .
However, Fulham will only move if the right option becomes available, which in January is pretty wise, considering prices can become hugely inflated.
Any more questions?
We’re still on the lookout for questions if you have any, don’t be shy!
Will youngsters be given a chance?
David has asked: Hi, what youngsters will be given a chance in the second half of the season? More time for Edun? De la Torre? What about Kait or Thorsteinsson?
Hi David.
I had a very interesting chat with Huw Jennings, the club’s Academy Director, regarding the game time that youngsters are getting and he was keen to reiterate that the Championship is a robust division and young players tire.
I think we’ll see these players in the second half of the season, but I don’t think they’ll play a huge amount of minutes.
I think with Kait and Thorsteinsson, we’ll see more of them next season.
If you’re interested, you can read the piece with Jennings here.
Would Craig Cathcart be a good signing?
Jay has asked: In terms of a new CB we could go for do you believe Craig Cathcart would be a good addition?
The centre back that comes in, eventually, has to have Championship experience and Cathcart is someone Jokanovic likes, a lot.
However, I don’t see the club signing him - he’s had a pretty bad injury and is 28, which is right on the fringe of the Over-28 policy the recruitment team has.
Thoughts on goalkeeper situation?
Jon also asks: Goalkeeper situation, have the club been looking at bringing in someone who can make that position their own it seems at the moment the two are rotating.
I don’t think we’ll see a new goalkeeper come in this window, although I do think a new one should be bought in the summer.
For the moment, Bettinelli has the number one shirt and will continue to do so until his form means that Button has to be given a go again, which doesn’t look like happening anytime in the near future.
For me, I don’t think either are the solution and do think it’s a position that needs looking at in the summer, but for now I don’t think anything will happen.
Any talk of a new defender?
Jon has asked: While we all know a striker is badly needed, is there any talk of bringing in another defender? Especially as we hear talk of Fredy and Madl leaving?
For what it’s worth, Fredericks isn’t going anywhere for the moment.
Yes I agree, a defender is needed, and the only one that’s been on the radar is Targett of Southampton, who would fill in at left back to allow Sessegnon to roam further forward.
As I mentioned previously, Jokanovic wants a new CB, but it remains to be seen if one comes in.
Who replaces Cairney?
A question from Twitter now:
It would be very difficult to replace Cairney was he to leave - Norwood has tried to fill that void when the skipper has been injured but Fulham just aren’t the same without him.
The recruitment team know this, so I don’t think they’ll sell without a huge fight.
Keep getting your questions in
We’re halfway through but so far so good - remember, if you have any questions don’t be shy, get them in using the from above
Has Jokanovic excluded reinforcements to criticise hiring policy?
Jeferson has asked: Do you believe that the fact Jokanovic has excluded many of the reinforcements that have come is a way of criticizing the club’s hiring policy?
I don’t think so - when it comes to selecting the side you have to select the best XI, and from those of us that have seen any of the summer transfers play, we can see they aren’t better than what Fulham already have.
Who do the likes of Cisse and Djalo put out of the side?
No one really.
Why have the club let Madl go?
Tom asks: We found out about Michael Madl’s imminent departure last night, do you know roughly what the fee is and why we are letting go of a calm and collected centre back with no rumours of any replacement?
Fees are very close guarded, but with six months left on his contract I would probably say this is a free transfer.
Fulham are letting him go because he hasn’t featured in the side this season and is well down the pecking order - they don’t really need a replacement because he’s not been part of any squads.
Do Jokanovic and Tony Khan have regular meetings?
Jojo has asked: Have Slavisa and Tony Khan some regular meetings or something?
Yes, they are in regular contact, even when Tony Khan isn’t in the country.
What happened to Humphrys?
Joel asks: What happen to Stephen Humphrys? Looked like a real prospect last season
I agree, and in the early stages of this season with the U23s he looked dangerous.
However, he got injured and is only really coming back now from it, so I don’t think we’ll see him near the first team soon, hopefully he recovers from it and can push on again, because he’s looked a threat whenever I’ve seen him this season.
Has another centre back been lined up?
Dave asks: With Madl leaving is it probable that a centre back has been lined up ?
Jokanovic is desperate for a new centre back, he has been since his first summer at Fulham, whether one is coming is another matter.
Marcelo Djalo was signed in the summer to fill that spot, and clearly the head coach doesn’t rate him at the moment with Odoi filling in at LB.
Jokanovic would love a new CB, but it’s an on-going issue.
Who else is on their way out?
Joel asks: So Madl is off, Soares is back in Portugal and Graham is gone.Other Players on the Way out?
I don’t think so, I can’t see anyone coming in for those signed on permanent deals in the summer, while the squad still needs depth so selling those players wouldn’t help things.
There may be a few more loan deals out, like George Williams, but I don’t think we’ll see much more outs.
What's the feeling about Graham's departure?
Ian asks: What’s the feeling with the departure of Jordan Graham? Player seemed quite happy to voice his guarded opinion of the club and his playing time on twitter over past few months.
I think Graham was frustrated at n ot playing as much as he probably thought he would’ve/should’ve been.
It’s just a case of the head coach not fancying a player, and that’s what happened in this situation, so it was best for both parties that graham returned to Wolves.