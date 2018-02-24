The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic has made three changes as Fulham take on league leaders Wolves this afternoon.

Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Kalas and Floyd Ayite all return to the starting XI having missed out the 1-1 draw with Bristol City in midweek as Jokanovic picks the same XI that beat Aston Villa last week.

That means Cyrus Christie, Denis Odoi and Lucas Piazon all drop to the bench.

It's good news elsewhere, as Matt Targett recovers in time to make the starting XI having limped off in the 1-1 draw against Bristol, while Tom Cairney starts his third game in the space of a week.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Cairney, Johansen, Ayite, Sessegnon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Odoi, Christie, Norwood, Ojo, Fonte and Kamara

