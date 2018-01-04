Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham take on Southampton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, with Slavisa Jokanovic set to make changes for the tie.

Floyd Ayite limped off with another suspected hamstring injury during the 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town and looks set to spend another spell on the sidelines, while Lucas Piazon is in line for his first start since returning from a leg break suffered in August.

David Button could also return to the starting XI for the FA Cup, but if you were in Jokanovic's shoes, who would you pick to take on the Saints in the FA Cup?

Would you pick a side with changes or would you continue with the same team that thumped Ipswich in order to keep momentum as Fulham look toward the Play-off places?

Use our team selector below to pick your team, and don't forget to share it on social media to see what other fellow Fulham fans pick.