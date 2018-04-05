The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will have a full strength side to choose from when they travel to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Kevin McDonald was subbed in the 2-0 victory over Leeds United, but Slavisa Jokanovic has no injury worries ahead of the tie, with all players fit and available as they look to make it 19 games unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Wednesday will be without Morgan Fox and Joost van Aken, while Fernando Forestieri isn't ready to start a game, according to Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

They will have Daniel Pudil available, however, with Luhukay revealing he is 100% fit to play.

It could be an unchanged side for Fulham, with Denis Odoi continuing to impress in the centre back role, keeping Tomas Kalas out of the side since his return from injury.

