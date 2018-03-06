The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo returns to the Fulham starting XI for tonight's game with Sheffield United.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made just one change from the team that beat Derby County 2-1 on Saturday, with Ojo replacing Floyd Ayite in the line-up.

Elsewhere, it's as you were with Tomas Kalas missing out again with a hip injury, while Magnus Norman keeps his place on the bench in place of David Button.

Aleksandar Mitrovic starts once again, hoping to bag his fourth goal in as many games after causing a nuisance for himself at Derby, while Ryan Sessegnon completes the front three.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, Johansen, McDonald, Cairney, Ojo, Sessegnon and Mitrovic

Subs: Norman, Fonte, Norwood, Piazon, Kamara, Ayite and Christie

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .