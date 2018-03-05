The video will start in 8 Cancel

The games are coming thick and fast in the Championship, and next up for Fulham is another tough test in the form of Sheffield United.

The reverse fixture in November was the first win of this unbeaten run, where a Ryan Sessegnon hat-trick and Sheyi Ojo brace ensured the Cottagers came out on top in a 5-4 victory at Brammall Lane.

And now Slavisa Jokanovic's side come into the game on the back of a run that has seen them lose just twice in 19 games having beaten Aston Villa, Wolves and Derby County in recent weeks.

Having had a game only a few days ago, Jokanovic looks set to make changes - but who would you pick if you were in his shoes?

