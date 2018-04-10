The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham will welcome Lucas Piazon back to the starting XI for the visit of Reading this evening as Slavisa Jokanovic makes just one change.

He replaces Sheyi Ojo, while Floyd Ayite misses out on after suffering an injury in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and is replaced by the Chelsea loanee, but apart from that it's as you were for the Whites.

Denis Odoi continues his fine run of form in the heart of defence alongside Tim Ream, while Ryan Fredericks and Matt Targett continue at right and left back respectively.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will be looking for his 10th goal of the season this evening as he continues up front, while Ryan Sessegnon will support him from the left.

Tom Cairney, Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald all continue in the middle of the park.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Targett, Ream, Odoi, Johansen, Cairney, McDonald, Sessegnon, Piazon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Kalas, Christie, Kebano, Kamara, Fonte and Norwood

