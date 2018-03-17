The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have made just one change for their west London derby with QPR this afternoon, with Lucas Piazon returning to the starting XI.

He replaces Floyd Ayite in the only change from the side that beat Preston North End 2-1 last weekend, with Aleksandar Mitrovic continuing to lead the line after his two goals.

Meanwhile, Denis Odoi and Tim Ream continue at centre back, with Tomas Kalas failing his fitness test and not making the squad this afternoon.

Otherwise it's as you were for Fulham, who continue with the side that have made it 15 games unbeaten and are aiming to make history with a 16th game today.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, Johansen, McDonald, Cairney, Sessegnon, Piazon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Fonte, Ayite, Norwood, Ojo, Christie and Kamara

