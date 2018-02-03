The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have made one change for their game with Barnsley, while new signings Cyrus Christie and Aleksandar Mitrovic start on the bench.

Slavisa Jokanovic has picked Matt Targett in place of Denis Odoi as the boss makes just a single change from the side that beat Barnsley 3-1 last weekend.

Meanwhile, it’s as you were for the rest of the side, with Rui Fonte keeping his place up front, flanked by Lucas Piazon and Ryan Sessegnon.

Meanwhile, skipper Tom Cairney misses out, while new signings Christie and Mitrovic start from the bench after their deadline day signings.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Targett, Norwood, McDonald, Piazon, Johansen, Sessegnon and Fonte

Subs: Button, Odoi, Kebano, Ayite, Christie, Mitrovic and Kamara

