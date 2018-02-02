Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After that manic last hour on Deadline Day, it's back to the football and the big question is whether or not Aleksandar Mitrovic or Cyrus Christie make their Fulham debuts this weekend against Nottingham Forest .

Mitrovic has been brought on loan until the end of the season, while Christie has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Craven Cottage, but would either of them start if you were in Slavisa Jokanovic's shoes this weekend?

Fulham were unchanged last week when they beat Barnsley 3-1, with skipper Tom Cairney missing from the matchday squad as he continued his rehabilitation from injury, but is it time to mix things up as the side head back to the Cottage to take on a largely changed Forest .

As ever, use our team selector below to let us know your XI, then share it on Twitter and Facebook to let your fellow fans see your picks.

