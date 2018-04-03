Another day, another match.
This time, Fulham welcome Leeds United to Craven Cottage as they aim to build on the 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Good Friday that saw the side consolidate their place in third.
A last-minute equaliser saw Cardiff City take a point last night, but Slavisa Jokanovic's team can respond by picking up three points against Leeds at the Cottage this evening.
Last season, Tom Cairney's last-gasp equaliser sent the fans into raptures, but Fulham will be hoping to take all three points from the tie tonight as they look to keep pressure on Cardiff.
Kick off is at 7.45pm, but we'll have live team news and match and goal updates right here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.
Key Events
Press conferences
Ratings
Check out Fulham reporter Ryan O’Donovan’s ratings from tonight’s win
https://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/fulham-2-0-leeds-player-14488840
18 games unbeaten
18 matches unbeaten after losing to Sunderland.
December was a long time ago!
fouls all over
Yellow card for Phillips who brings own Cairney.
The game is breaking up a bit now, as the match comes to a close
five minutes added
Leeds keep coming forward and have been game even if they haven’t ha the best chances.
Cairney fouls on the edge and Pablo Hernandez stands over the ball alongside Lasogga.
The Yorkshire side have a secondary wall set up to obstruct Bettinelli’s vision.
Great curling effort from Hernandez but it’s a yard wide.
Sub
Kevin McDonald receives a big round of applause as he heads of the pitch to be replaced by Tomas Kalas.
Slav clearly looking to shore things up and see the game out now.
'Shot on target '
The Leeds fans are very excited about that shot on target from Vieira, though it did just roll through to Bettinelli.
They’ve been first rate though and continue their singing as Pennington receives treatment around the half way line
Reaamm
Leeds break again, this time through Sais who pokes a lovel ball through to Grot.
Ream gets his foot in nice and early and defends well.
Close!
That’s very close from Grot now, he puts a header just over the bar. Bettinelli was working hard but not sure he would have got there.
Wolves back to 2-2 immediately after that last post, sorry Hull, my bad!
Handbags
Johansen brings down Lasogga pretty cynically as Leeds advance and receives a yellow.
Free kick on the edge - great ball in defender well by Mitrovic
Elsewhere Hull are beating Wolves 2-1...
'We're just too good for you'
It’s the first time all evening the Leeds fans have stopped singing an Fulham more than make up for it.
‘We’re just too good for you’ comes from the stands.
Fredericks
Fredericks is finding acres of space in the Leeds half now, he’s shot wide and put a decent cross in recent minutes. He could be lethal for Fulham in the closing stages.
Ekuban and Alioski for Jay Roy Grot and Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
Leeds need something soon
Alioski is fuming
Yellow card for McDonald who brought down Alioski. The Leeds man is not happy with that at all, and needs calming down. He exchanges a few words with McDonald nevertheless.
Leeds give the ball straight to Fulham from the free kick.
Time wasting?
Fulham are slow to set up from the free-kick and Bettinelli receives a yellow card.
So the Cottagers launch the ball to Mitrovic who wins it with a cool chest to Cairney instead
Ruthless
That’s why Fulham are approach an 18th match unbeaten in the Championship.
A precision break, where they busted a gut to get bodies forward. Cruel blow for Leeds perhaps but very well taken.
Floyd Ayite now makes way for Oliver Norwood. Well played.
He's on fire
Leeds set up well from the goal kick and put Fulham under a lot of pressure, they win the back and Ekuban finds himself one on one.
Bettinelli stays big and makes the save.
The Cottagers break in seconds, four passes, and Mitrovic bangs it from 12 yards!
Sess!
Another incredible save from Peacock-Farrell. Johansen puts in Sessegnon who aims for the near post but the Leeds keeper is more than a match. Quality reflexes.
The visitors then find themselves offside again. Frustration starting to brew?
Ooo
Ayite lays the ball to Mitrovic who goes for a first time flick over the keeper. Never troubles the Leeds goal.
Shortly afterwards Cairney lays the ball back for Sessegnon and the ball looks destined for goal, until it hits Mitrovic in the back.
There’s also a Premier League manager in the ground.
Ayite
Ayite has been a nuisance for Leeds all afternoon and he breaks into the box.
Leeds captain Berardi puts in a decent block as he slides across the box
Disbelief
Ekuban is in disbelief that he hasn’t won a free kick on the edge of the box. His arms are all over the place and Peter Banks awards Fulham the free kick.
The Leeds forward was absolutely aghast
Corner
The Cottagers send in a corner that doesn’t find anyone. Cairney wins the ball off Alioski and the passing begins.
Not a clear chance this time but the homes side have came out firing.
Teams are back
Mitrovic is standing over the ball with Johansen in close proximity.
We’re off and Leeds win the ball quickly. Solid play from Ream takes the ball of Ekuban and Fulham advance.
Bettinelli
15 minutes to kill? Check out this piece on Bettinelli.
He thought his Fulham career was coming to an end last season. How things change...
1-0 Fulham
Free kick from the centre circle and Leeds pile bodies forward. Free kick as Mitrovic gets Pennington’s head in the back of him when challenging for the ball.
The ball bounces between the two teams and the ref calls time there.
Leeds looking better
The visitors have had most of the ball during stoppage time but are still struggling for a clear cut chance. They’re getting closer though
Added time?
Minimum of four minutes after a couple of stoppages there. Alioski was down for a while.
Johansen kills plenty of time tying his lace before Fulham make the pitch massive once again, using every inch.
They give the ball away and Alioski advances down the left. Ryan Fredericks comes out of nowhere to win the ball hard and fair. The Leeds player is on the ground and being treated. He dropped from quite the height.
Yellow cards for two Leeds players in the aftermath - Jansson
Not quite
Another promising Leeds attack as Saiz drives forward towards the box. They just seem to run out of ideas when they actually get there.
Ekuban finds himself offside
One touch
Sess, Mitrovic and Targett with some lovely one touch play to find each other.
A cross ends up in Peacock-Farrell’s hands but when they get any space, Fulham look very good.
Leeds overall defending pretty well though.
Ream recovery
Now Craven Cottage is really rocking!
A great win in the air from Mitrovic from that corner.
Ream is dispossed by his own area and Leeds look in a good position. The American wins the header to clear his lines.