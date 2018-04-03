Another day, another match.

This time, Fulham welcome Leeds United to Craven Cottage as they aim to build on the 2-0 victory over Norwich City on Good Friday that saw the side consolidate their place in third.

A last-minute equaliser saw Cardiff City take a point last night, but Slavisa Jokanovic's team can respond by picking up three points against Leeds at the Cottage this evening.

Last season, Tom Cairney's last-gasp equaliser sent the fans into raptures, but Fulham will be hoping to take all three points from the tie tonight as they look to keep pressure on Cardiff.

Kick off is at 7.45pm, but we'll have live team news and match and goal updates right here.

