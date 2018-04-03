The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon returns to the Fulham starting XI for today's tie with Leeds United in the only change from the 2-0 victory over Norwich City.

Slavisa Jokanovic had named the 17-year-old on the bench for the trip to Norfolk, but has decided to recall him in place of Lucas Piazon for the visit of Leeds this evening.

Elsewhere it's as you were for the Whites, with Denis Odoi continuing to start at centre back alongside Tim Ream, with Chelsea loanee Tomas Kalas having to settle for a place on the bench once more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the line once again, flanked by Sessegnon and Floyd Ayite, while Player of the Year contender Tom Cairney lines up alongside Stefan Johansen and Kevin McDonald in midfield.

Meanwhile, Neeskens Kebano returns to the Fulham squad and finds a place on the bench.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Targett, McDonald, Cairney, Johansen, Sessegnon, Ayite and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Kebano, Norwood, Piazon, Christie, Kalas and Kamara

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.