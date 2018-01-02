The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are without both Kevin McDonald and Tomas Kalas for the first year of 2018 as they welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage.

Slavisa Jokanovic has made two changes for tonight's game, with Oliver Norwood and Aboubakar Kamara, who scored twice on Saturday, coming into the line up to replace both McDonald and Kalas.

That means Denis Odoi will shift to centre back with Ryan Sessegnon starting at left back once again, while Kamara will lead the attack flanked by Sheyi Ojo and Floyd Ayite.

Meanwhile in the middle, Tom Cairney and Stefan Johansen will be partnered by Norwood, who will play the holding role, with Marcus Bettinelli continuing in goal.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Odoi, Ream, Sessegnon, Norwood, Johansen, Cairney, Ojo, Kamara and Ayite

Subs: Button, McDonald, Kalas, Kebano, Piazon, Fonte and Soares