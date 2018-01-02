The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham head into action for the first time in 2018 as they welcome Ipswich Town to Craven Cottage on the back of a successful Christmas period.

Slavisa Jokanovic side have taken seven points out of a possible nine, including a 4-2 win over Cradiff and a 2-2 draw with Hull, where two Aboubakar Kamara goals salvaged a point for the Cottagers.

It took a 40th minute double substitution to see the striker get on the pitch at the KCOM, but would you start with him this evening after his brace?

Fulham should have a full squad to choose from tonight, with Lucas Piazon getting an assist at Hulll as he continued to get more game time after returning from injury.

