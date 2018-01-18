Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham take on a feisty Burton Albion side who find themselves on a great run of away form - so would you pick to take on Nigel Clough's side on Saturday?

Tom Cairney missed the victory at Middlesbrough after his knee injury, which he's struggled with all season, flared up again and there's question marks over his inclusion on Saturday, but would you take the chance and start him against the Brewers?

Aboubakar Kamara was picked to lead the line over Rui Fonte, but would you pick AK47 again or would you go for Fonte and see if he can get a goal against Burton?

Tomas Kalas was started on the bench, with Denis Odoi at centre half with Ryan Sessegnon at left back - if you were in Slavisa Jokanovic's shoes, would you stick with that or twist?

As ever, use our team selector below to let us know what team you'd select, and don't forget to share it on Twitter and Facebook for fellow fans to see.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .