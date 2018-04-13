Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham and Brentford meet in what is probably the biggest west London derby since the Whites were relegated to the second tier and the Bees promoted.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are currently on a 20-game unbeaten run that has seen them bulldoze their way from 17th to second in the table, while Dean Smith's men are knocking on the door of the play-offs having not lost in five outings.

A win for Fulham will keep their automatic promotion hopes on track, while Brentford need to win to keep pressure on the play-offs - and that's before we even mention bragging rights.

The two meet at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening, but with the two sides doing so well we thought we'd find out who would make a combined Fulham/Brentford XI.

Simply pick your team using our team selector below, then share it on social media so fans from both sets of teams can see who you've picked.

