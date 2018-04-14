The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith has made four changes for Saturday's west London derby with Fulham and has dropped captain John Egan.

The Brentford head coach has restored Chris Mepham to the side alongside Andreas Bjelland, with the Irishman dropping to the bench.

Ryan Woods returns to the starting XI after serving a three match ban and replaces Josh McEachran in the side.

Florian Jozefzoon also returns after suffering an injury at Bristol City, coming into the team at the expense of Neal Maupay. Ollie Watkins starts in the striker role.

Yoann Barbet also comes into the team at left back at the expense of Josh Clarke.

Alan Judge misses out after suffering a hamstring strain that forced his absence against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Brentford: Bentley, Dalsgaard, Mepham, Bjelland, Clarke, Woods, Yennaris, Sawyers, Jozefzoon, Watkins, Canos.

Substitutes: Daniels, Egan, McEachran, Maupay, Macleod, Mokotjo, Clarke.

