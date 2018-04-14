The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are unchanged from the side that beat Reading 1-0 on Tuesday as they face Brentford in the west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Slavisa Jokanovic has opted to go with the same team that saw the side move into second place on Tuesday, with Lucas Piazon keeping his place in the side on the right of the attack.

Denis Odoi continues at centre half with Tim Ream, while Ryan Fredericks and Matt Targett continue at right and left back.

Sheyi Ojo and Floyd Ayite both miss out through injury, while there's only a place on the bench for Neeskens Kebano after his substitute appearance in midweek.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Targett, Odoi, Ream, Johansen, Cairney, McDonald, Sessegnon, Piazon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Kebano, Fonte, Norwood, Christie, Kalas and Kamara

