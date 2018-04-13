The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are heading into what is possibly the biggest ever west London derby with a near-fully fit squad.

Only Floyd Ayite will miss the tie through injury after he limped off in the 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, with head coach Slavisa Jokanovic expecting the forward to be out for another week.

There was worries about Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday night after an awful challenge from Leandro Bacuna left the 17-year-old in a heap on the floor, but those fears have eroded with the wonderkid expected to be fit to face Brentford.

Denis Odoi could keep his place in the heart of defence - he was sent off in the 3-1 defeat at Griffin Park in December - while Neeskens Kebano is pushing for a start.

