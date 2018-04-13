Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has said that Fulham vs Brentford has the potential to be one of the best games in the Championship - because of both team's style of football.

The Whites are largely held as the best footballing side in the division and are on a 20 game unbeaten run, but Dean Smith has also got Brentford playing expansive, attacking football that is easy on the eye and similar to the one Jokanovic employs.

Both sides like to attack, control possession and dominate the ball, and with the two facing each other at Craven Cottage on Saturday it what is arguably the biggest west London derby since Fulham were relegated and Brentford were promoted to the Championship.

However, for Jokanovic, this is a game like any other and a chance for his side to get three points and push on.

He said: "We play a little bit different style than what other teams in the Championship play.

"Some people like this kind of football, some people less, definitely we want to have possession of the ball and they want to keep possession too.

"We want to dominate, they want to dominate, we want to attack, they want to attack, at the end it can be an interesting game and can be one of the best games in the competition.

"In general, for us this is a normal game. I am not thinking about so many things, I am thinking about the next step.

"I want to understand that this is a chance for us and a new opportunity to push forward to win three points and nothing more.

"Many things will probably happen in these four games for us, and five for Cardiff, nothing is over and we cannot be so satisfied or depressed if we face a negative result.

"We must push forward, we cannot celebrate anything if we win the game because we haven't won anything at the moment.

"It's a great chance for us, one of the last chances for Brentford, we must try be available to compete and push to win the game."

