Slavisa Jokanovic has made three changes for Fulham's game with Aston Villa, with Tom Cairney returning to the starting line up.

Floyd Ayite also returns while Aleksandar Mitrovic makes his first start in a Fulham shirt as Villa visit the Cottage in a crunch tie in the race for second.

Lucas Piazon, Rui Fonte and Oliver Norwood all drop out this afternoon as Cairney makes his first start since the 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in the first game of the year.

Otherwise it's as you were for the Cottagers, as Ryan Sessegnon continues in his more advanced role, with the back five the same as it was for the Bolton draw.

Fonte drops out of the squad completely while Sheyi Ojo misses out on the 18 once again.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Targett, Kalas, Ream, Fredericks, Johansen, Cairney, McDonald, Ayite, Mitrovic, Sessegnon

Subs: Button, Odoi, Christie, Norwood, Piazon, Kebano and Kamara

