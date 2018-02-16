Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's a massive game at the Cottage tomorrow as Fulham welcome second placed Aston Villa with the opportunity to close that gap on the final automatic promotion spot.

Both sides have found form in recent months and it looks set to be one of the biggest games of the season as both look for promotion back to the Premier League, but who would you pick?

It will be a tough one for Slavisa Jokanovic to decide on - there are selection headaches all over the park, but these will be considered good ones as the side have a pretty much fully fit squad to face Steve Bruce's side.

Who starts up front in your side? Does Tom Cairney get a start? The choice is yours - use our team selector below to pick your XI and then share it on social media for fellow fans to see.

