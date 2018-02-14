Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham look set to have a fully fit squad as they welcome Aston Villa in what looks to be a crunch test in the race for second in the Championship.

Sheyi Ojo returned to training last week but missed out of the squad that travelled to Bolton as a result of being the loan man that Slavisa Jokanovic has to leave out of every side with Fulham having six loanees - one more than is allowed in swuads.

Skipper Tom Cairney also got game time in the 1-1 draw, playing the last 16 minutes as he returned from rehab in Ireland on his keen problem that has seen him have and up and down season at the club.

Everyone else seems to fit to go, with Aleksandar Mitrovic continuing to get game time and match fitness after signing from Newcastle on loan on Deadline Day.

Meanwhile, Villa will be without Jonathan Kodjia and Jed Steer as they continue their recovery from long-term injuries, while Albert Adomah was suffering from a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City but managed to score in the tie.

Otherwise it looks like Steve Bruce could have a fully fit side too as two of the form teams in the Championship clash in what is a monumental game for second spot.

