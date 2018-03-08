The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are up for a double Manager and Player of the Month award for February, with Slavisa Jokanovic and Tim Ream both being nominated.

It was another fine month for the Cottagers as they extended their unbeaten run, gaining 11 points from five games - a period that saw them beat both Aston Villa and Wolves by 2-0 scorelines.

He's up against Steve Bruce, who won the award last month, Neil Harris of Millwall who orchestrated four wins and a draw and Neil Warnock of Cardiff, who got 16 points from a possible 18, conceding just twice.

Meanwhile, Ream is also up for Player of the Month for his performances in the heart of the Fulham defence, which have been instrumental in keeping three clean sheets.

The award sheet for the American reads: "For all Fulham’s flowing football, Ream’s composure at the back was central to three clean sheets in the month.

"Magnificent against Aston Villa, his last-ditch tackle on Benik Afobe against leaders Wolves exemplified his determination."

He's up against Oli McBurnie of Barnsley, Sean Morrison of Cardiff and Billy Sharp of Sheffield United.

The winner will be announced on Friday March 9.

