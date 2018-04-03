The video will start in 8 Cancel

A trio of Fulham players have been named in the Championship Team of the Season, with Ryan Fredericks, Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney all featuring.

The trio were named by Championship managers, alongside John Ruddy, Conor Coady, John Terry, Reuben Neves, James Maddison, Albert Adomah, Bobby Reid and Matej Vydra.

Sessegnon has gained all the plaudits this season, scoring 14 goals for the side at just 17, while Ryan Fredericks has been an ever present for Fulham, with the captain coming back from injury to add finesse to the midfield.

Meanwhile, both Cairney and Sessegnon are up for Player of the Season, and go up against Neves of Wolves for the honour.

Sessegnon and Neves go head-to-head in the Young Player of the Season category too, but face competition from Maddison of Norwich City for that gong.

Fulham’s wonderkid is also up for the LFE Championship Apprentice of the Year too, having been put forward by the Academy, and goes against Alex Hunt of Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Loader of Reading.

The awards take place on April 15 at the London Hilton.

