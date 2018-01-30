Happy Deadline Day eve everyone and welcome to another Fulham webchat.
There's still only been one incoming so far at the Cottager, with Matt Targett signing on loan from Southampton before making his debut in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Barnsley.
Tom Cairney is a name on everyone's lips still, after he missed the trip to Yorkshire, especially with West Ham sniffing around, but so far there's been no joy for the east Londoners.
We're hosting our Tuesday lunchtime chat from 12pm, but you can get your questions in now using the form below and ask our Fulham reporter, Ryan O'Donovan, anything that is on your mind regarding the club.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Thanks for joining us!
Thanks for joining us this lunchtime, a wide range of topics discussed as always.
I’ll be back next week for another webchat, but in the meantime follow all the latest news before the end of the transfer window on GWL.
Thanks again!
Is Okaka similar to Kamara?
Jeff has asked: Do you feel Okaka is similar to Kamara so we wouldn’t benefit so much from signing him?
Hey Jeff,
I can’t proclaim to be an expert on Okaka’s style of play or anything like that I’m afraid, but I do feel Kamara is improving week by week and Fulham are starting to get a return on their investment for him.
Final call for questions
This is your last call for questions for today’s webchat - last chance before the window closes tomorrow to ask me anything on Fulham
Is Okaka a Jokanovic signing?
Harry says: Hi Ryan, Do you think Okaka is a Slav based signing? I cant see him being part of the recruitment teams as his stats wouldn’t jump off the page.
Hi Harry!
No, I don’t think he is. Jokanovic is clear he has no say on signings, so it’s definitely a recruitment team signing, but once again it must be ticked off by stats man James Lovell and traditional scouting man Brian Talbot.
On paper, they don’t but we don’t know what kind of model the club are now working off, so it wouldn’t just be goals scored and the like that we look at.
Could Cairney have a situation?
Russ asks: If Tom Cairney does stay which I expect, what could be the fallout for him in regards to the speculation that he was looking to move to West Ham? What kind of problem could he have with Slavisa, Tony Khan, his teammates and the supporters?
Hey Russ!
I don’t think he’ll have any problems, at the moment it is just speculation that Cairney is looking for a move away.
Let’s look at the Martin example from last season - we know he refused to play to try move back to Derby, and although fans never really took to him again Jokanovic, Tony Khan and his team mates all seemed to forgive him.
Again, we don’t know for sure that Cairney requested a move away - so it’ll be interesting to hear what he says about the saga once the window closes.
Will Soares or Ojo make way for Okaka
Isiah asks: If Okaka does happen, will Soares or Ojo be moved to make way for him?
There’s no way the club will let go of Ojo until the end of his loan spell - he’s highly rated at Fulham, by both the recruitment team and Jokanovic.
Soares remains the obvious one and the club are looking at the possibility of letting him go.
What positions are a priority?
Martin says: Assuming Cairney stays, what position(s) are the priority? Tough to call as we are strong in midfield, we have our moments up front and adequate at the back. Not sure Okaka is the answer although I’d welcome him ... lots of questions!!
Hey Martin,
I personally still think the centre back position is the priority - I don’t feel Fulham are strong enough there. I’m a firm believer that a strong defence wins titles, so it’s a position I would look to strengthen.
Up front is a priority too - although that seems less so now given the amount of goals scored by the club in recent weeks!
I’m to be convinced on Okaka myself , but it’s a low risk option for the club.
Where would Gayle bid money go?
Chris has asked: If we have money for a dwight gayle bid, where is that money going now as it looks unlikely that Gayle would leave after they missed out on Sturridge
The simple answer is nowhere.
There’s no value in the January transfer window, so the club don’t need to blow that Gayle money on a signing just for the sake of signing someone.
I would expect that money to be used to reinvest in the summer, whether Fulham are playing in the Premier League or not.
Question from Twitter
One from Twitter now:
No, Fulham won’t be signing Chris Martin.
I think the Martin and Fulham ship sailed last season - while Jokanovic thinks he’s a good player I don’t think the recruitment team would go down that route again.
Last ten minutes
We’re into our final ten minutes here - if you’ve got any questions you haven’t asked yet, now is the time.
Has it been a successful window?
Liam has asked: Has Fulham’s transfer window been successful?
On the whole, I would say yes.
It started off very badly with Jokanovic’s outburst about targets, but since then I think it’s gone quite well.
They’ve got a new left back in Targett - one that looks to be able to play the way Jokanovic wants - while they’ve rejected all advances for their star players.
January has also seen them go unbeaten in the league, with a 100% record, while there’s a possible striker incoming.
All in all, Fulham have got stronger, so yes, it’s been successful.
Is Okaka a loan deal?
Peter has asked: Would Okaka be a loan deal? If so won’t that be an issue as seven loanees are already at the club and only five can be included in a matchday squad?
It would be a loan deal, and yes, that does have its issues.
I can see Soares being let go, or at the very least he won’t be included in matchday squads, so that leaves Norwood, Piazon, Kalas, Ojo, Targett and potentially Okaka.
To me, it seems a pretty big snagging point, all five of those other players are important members of the squad so I can’t see them being dropped - it’s an interesting one and will be something to look at if the deal does happen.
Any idea on summer replacements?
Alex says: There’s no doubt that if we don’t gain promotion this season, we’ll likely be cherry picked by bigger clubs with Fulham not being able to hold our key players based on hope of promotion (e.g TC, Sess and Freds) Not to mention a good chunk of our team being loan players.
Is there any idea of any permanent plans for the summer in terms of replacements/reinforcements?
At this stage, no.
The club are focused on the next six months and everything that entails, so while one eye will be on the summer, the big challenge for the club is to get promotion.
I don’t have any doubt that contingency plans will be drawn up, but at the moment everything is focused on the run in to May.
Any other targets other than Okaka?
Dom has asked: Any other targets other than Okaka upfront?
There’s no clear targets at the moment - there will certainly be potential players in case the Okaka deal comes off but there’s nothing on who they might be I’m afraid.
How impressed with Sessegnon have you been?
Mike asks: How impressed with Sessegnon have you been this season?
Yes, I’ve been very impressed by him, even more so since Christmas.
He’s scored a ridiculous amount of goals since then, and his ability to get himself into the right place at the right time is perhaps something Fulham have lacked in recent years.
There was a lot of talk about a ‘fox in the box’ character that the side lacked, but Sessegnon has shown he could be that man.
Favourite journo to work with?
James has asked: Who is your favourite journalist (non GWL) to work with?
Random question, but I suppose I’d have to the BBC London lads, they’re all very knowledgeable about the clubs they cover and it’s good to have a chat with them on matchdays.
A special mention would have to go to Aaron Paul - the lifts and Haribos do help!
Half way through - any more questions?
We’re half way through our webchat - have you got any more questions you want to ask?
There’s been a lot covered so far, but always plenty of space for more!
Will Kait leave the club?
Rasmus has asked: Will Mattias Käit leave the club in this transfer window?
Hey Rasmus,
That depends entirely on whether the club receive any loan offers for him. He’s been made available for loan, as has Edun, and it would be good for his development to get out to a club.
Whether or not anyone comes in for him is another matter.
Will Fulham try and sign Piazon?
Steve has asked: Do you think Fulham will try to sign Piazon on a permanent deal? He’s clearly important to the club and seems to be enjoying his time at Fulham.
I think so - Jokanovic was keen to sign him permanently in the summer, along with Kalas, but they came on loan deals instead.
Piazon is clearly an important part of the club, as you say, and I know Jokanovic is a huge fan of him, so I imagine they will be in for him in the summer.
Unfortunately, I don’t see how Piazon can have any future at Chelsea, he likes it at Fulham so why not?
What did you make of Targett's debut?
Ben has asked: What did you make of Targett’s debut against Barnsley?
I was impressed - he seemed to be the attacking full back Slav has been eager for since Malone left the club in the summer.
His final delivery was a bit rusty but him and Sessegnon together caused havoc for the Barnsley right back, while Targett also looked solid defensively.
I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.
Attempts to sign Norwood come to an end?
Bob has asked: Have our attempts to sign Norwood permanently this transfer window come to an end?
The club still want to sign Norwood permanently, but there’s no rush with it at the moment.
He’s on loan until the end of the season regardless, so it’s not a deal they have to push in January - there’s the whole of the summer for Fulham and Brighton to sit down and discuss terms about a move.
We’ll see Fulham go back in for him at some stage, but I would expect it to be more towards the end of the season/summer months as opposed to today or tomorrow.
Can Fonte play in Cairney's position?
Tone has asked: I want to know why Rui Fonte cannot play in Cairney’s position. He seems ideal to me but what do I know.
Hello Tone,
I think Fonte is better suited in the number 10 role, linking the play with his intelligent runs off defenders as opposed to being the man that feeds that number 10, like Cairney is.
Football, of course, is all about opinion though!
Favourite pie at the Cottage?
Tim has asked: whats your favourite pie at the cottage?
A random one mate, but a question nonetheless.
It has to be the beef and ale, we get given a pie at half time in the press room and it’s my go-to every time.
Where will Fulham finish?
William asks: Where do you see Fulham finishing at the end of the season? Can they make the top two?
I definitely see them in the Play-offs, and I don’t see why top two shouldn’t be a target.
They’re only five points off Derby, who have a game in hand, but they still have to play them again this season.
The five games after the Bolton game will be massive - if Fulham continue this run of form and take points off those around them, automatics is definitely on the cards.
Most likely signings?
Joe has asked: What are the most likely transfers that will happen in the next 2 days?
I think the most likely we’re looking at is Okaka, although there is still a lot to do on that front.
George Williams heading to Scotland looks very likely to happen, while the club are happy to loan out Tayo Edun for him to continue his development, although it remains to be seen if anyone comes in for him.
Unless any other last minute deals present themselves to the club, I think Fulham may be relatively quiet.
Good start so far
Good start today, keep getting your questions in though and I’ll do my best to answer them before we finish
Ibrahima Cisse moving on?
Jack has asked: Any truth regarding Ibrahima Cisse leaving the club?
So these reports have come from Belgium, and at the moment it looks a possibility.
He won’t be sold, with two-and-a-half years left on his contract, but Jokanovic clearly doesn’t fancy him, and with Johansen, McDonald, Norwood, Cairney and even Edun ahead of him, a loan move might be a good option for the player.
Will the club play Matt O'Riley?
Steve asks: With fulham not wanting o’r To go to a La Liga club on loan will it finally mean they will play him
If they don’t will he leave as he doesn’t seem to be getting any opportunity?
It would be a massive shame as he seems to be the next big hope
I don’t think it’s got anything to do with playing him or not.
Remember, he’s only 17-years-old and has a lot of developing to do.
I spoke to Juw Jennings at the start of the month about the club loaning out youngsters, and he said they will only do it if they feel it will benefit both the club and the youngsters, and if it ticks all the boxes.
Clearly, the club don’t think Levante is the right option for O’Riley just yet and feel he will benefit more from training with the first team and being part of the matchday squads, even if he doesn’t make the 18.
I wouldn’t worry about O’Riley leaving permanently at the moment if I were you.
Situation with Cairney?
David asks: Whats the situation regarding Tom Cairney? Could Fulham be tempted to Cash in if he really wants to move to go through? And does he want the move to go through or is it just paper talk?
So the situation with Cairney is pretty much this: Fulham don’t want to sell.
They’re in a very strong position, he signed a new long-term contract in the summer and the club have an option of a further year, they have no obligation to sell and aren’t going to.
The higher management at Fulham have shown this window that they aren’t pushovers, and that the target of Premier League football means more to them than the money they could get for players at the moment.
If they don’t achieve promotion, we could see a problem next summer, but at the moment it’s a good policy to have.
Are Fulham doing enough to support Jokanovic?
Kenny asks: Slav is proving again he is a top coach. I’m concerned he won’t feel like the club has backed him in the market at a critical point in the teams evolution. Are the club doing enough to support their head coach ?
It’s a tough one to answer - let’s firstly look at the players he’s got, most of them were given to him by the recruitment team, so in that sense, yes, they are supporting him.
They also delivered a left back to the club after Jokanovic wasn’t happy with Soares, so there’s another backing.
They’ve kept hold of their star players too, which is a tick in the box, while are trying to add another striker.
The only thing that hasn’t come in yet is a new centre back, which is something the head coach wants, but apart from that I think they’ve backed him well.